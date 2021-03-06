Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Haynes International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Haynes International by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Haynes International by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Haynes International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Haynes International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $30.87.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

