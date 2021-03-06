Roubaix Capital LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,567 shares during the quarter. Raven Industries accounts for approximately 3.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 799,382 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,089,000. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 523,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

