Roubaix Capital LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Destinations accounts for about 2.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Wyndham Destinations worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $66,400,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,720,000 after purchasing an additional 404,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 84.9% in the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 801,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,659,000 after purchasing an additional 368,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -505.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

