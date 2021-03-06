Roth Capital Increases Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $85.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.70.

THRM opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 1,332.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $7,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

