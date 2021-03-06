Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 134.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $1,388,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.