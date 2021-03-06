Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Declares $1.11 Dividend

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rocket Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

