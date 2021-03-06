Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Declares $1.11 Dividend

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.
Rocket Companies stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.
