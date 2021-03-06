Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

NYSE ASAN opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

