Robert G. Haiman Sells 3,038 Shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) VP Robert G. Haiman sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $28,283.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,554.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AINC stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.66. Ashford Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 209.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

