Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the savings and loans company's stock.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. Research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 138,874 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

