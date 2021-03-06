Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Down 10.7%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.33 and last traded at $44.29. 19,947,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 34,725,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.