Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 333,644 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

