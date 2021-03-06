Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Up 7.3%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.84. 6,050,483 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 4,339,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $648.89 million, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

