Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%.

RBBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 432,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,703,000 after acquiring an additional 310,108 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 114,924 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBBN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.01. 1,225,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

