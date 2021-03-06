Rhumbline Advisers Sells 44,458 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,458 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $120,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 289,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,107,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,034,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,724,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

NYSE:APD opened at $263.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

