Rhumbline Advisers Sells 28,012 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,383,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Motors were worth $99,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,334.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.