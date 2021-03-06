Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,563 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,082 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of American Express worth $155,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.33 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

