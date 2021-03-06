Rhumbline Advisers Has $87.18 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Square worth $87,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock opened at $216.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.47 and its 200 day moving average is $199.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,030 shares of company stock valued at $266,669,240 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

