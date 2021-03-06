Rhumbline Advisers Has $114.33 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $114,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

NYSE BDX opened at $246.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.77.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.