Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $79,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $112.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

