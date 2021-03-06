Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 509,496 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,787,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $147,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,665,688 shares of company stock valued at $95,957,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

