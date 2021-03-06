Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

REYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

REYN stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

