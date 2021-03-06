Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM opened at $122.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

