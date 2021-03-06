Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,112,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $250.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.