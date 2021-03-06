Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.62 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.