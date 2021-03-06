Revolution Medicines, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,336 shares of company stock worth $1,543,970.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 808,613 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,539,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,309,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,162,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 337,784 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.