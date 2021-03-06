Reviewing Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

4.1% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Micron Solutions and Second Sight Medical Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.61 -$2.14 million N/A N/A Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 39.60 -$33.59 million ($1.91) -3.03

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Micron Solutions and Second Sight Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Second Sight Medical Products has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 56.82%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and Second Sight Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 2.26% 19.35% 4.88% Second Sight Medical Products N/A -977.63% -291.02%

Risk & Volatility

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. It also offers Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System for treating retinitis pigmentosa. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.