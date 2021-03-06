REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. REV Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.48 million, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in REV Group by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

