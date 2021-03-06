Research Analysts Set Expectations for Astec Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Astec Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ASTE stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

