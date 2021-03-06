Research Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report released on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.20. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $18.22 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.73 on Thursday. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.