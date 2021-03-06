Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.80.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen stock opened at $186.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.80. Repligen has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,392 shares of company stock worth $1,043,833. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 56.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $80,850,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.