Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

RCII stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,422 shares of company stock worth $2,007,780. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after acquiring an additional 469,755 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after acquiring an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 224,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

