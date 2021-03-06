RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RenaissanceRe’s investment portfolio, consisting of high-quality, liquid-fixed income government and corporate securities with a relatively low allocation to equities is impressive. We expect the same to rise in the future on the back of the company’s strategic initiatives. It has been witnessing steady premium growth over the past few quarters, driven by Casualty and Specialty plus Property segments. Its balance sheet strength is remains impressive. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, it remains exposed to severe losses associated with catastrophic events, which impact its underwriting results. The company’s weak return on equity also remains a concern. Its fourth-quarter 2020 operating loss of $1.59 per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate attributable to higher revenues.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.14.

NYSE RNR opened at $164.38 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $201.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.78 and a 200 day moving average of $167.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,185,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

