Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 789,354 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,792,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 789,354 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $128,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,695,000 after buying an additional 213,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after buying an additional 277,073 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,006,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 557,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $112,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,233.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

