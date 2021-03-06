Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 789,354 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,792,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 789,354 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $128,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Gentex by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $112,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,233.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. Bank of America dropped their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

