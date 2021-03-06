Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 587.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $184,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Tesla by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $597.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $798.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.39. The stock has a market cap of $573.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.70, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

