Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 300.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $155,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,026,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $300.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,495,837. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

