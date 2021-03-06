Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Roku worth $150,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.63.

ROKU opened at $353.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.88 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $425.82 and its 200-day moving average is $290.33. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

