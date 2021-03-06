Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $133.45 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,352,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.76% of Ralph Lauren worth $133,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $122.20 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $125.65. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average is $89.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,182 shares of company stock worth $15,133,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

