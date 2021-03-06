Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 382,500 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 300.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $155,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $300.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.02. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,495,837. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

