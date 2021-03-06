Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 578,700 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $120,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 92,357 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

