Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 180.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

NYSE RS opened at $140.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average is $117.07. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $142.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.