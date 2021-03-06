Rekor Systems (REKR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $13.27 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

REKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.