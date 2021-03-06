Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 264,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 95,678 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 9,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 917,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 399,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.91 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

