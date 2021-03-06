Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,206,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,430 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 885,866 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

SPG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.17. 4,576,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,770. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $121.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.