Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zscaler by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,455,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 881,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at $72,877,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,540 shares of company stock worth $59,784,841. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.19.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $5.53 on Friday, hitting $175.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,100. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

