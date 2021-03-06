Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $138,638,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inogen by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 285,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 31,503 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Inogen by 370.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 191,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 27.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 41,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,112.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,595 shares of company stock worth $4,197,350. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 191,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,619. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

