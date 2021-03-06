Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,582,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,076,484. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.53. The stock has a market cap of $420.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

