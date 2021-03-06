Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 21,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 181,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,197,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.