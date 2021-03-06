Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.04. 3,299,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.