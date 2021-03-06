Redd Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,189.82 or 1.00101825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00038836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00081229 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010834 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars.

